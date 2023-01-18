Sister André died at 2 am local time on the 17th in the southern French city of Toulon at the age of 118.

[Chinanews.com]According to a CNN report, Sister André, the “world‘s oldest living person”, died in the southern French city of Toulon at 2 am local time on the 17th at the age of 118.

That night, the mayor of Toulon, Falco, posted on social media Twitter, announcing the news of the death of Sister André.

According to a statement released by Guinness World Records in April 2022, Sister Andrea, whose real name was Lucille Langdon, was born on February 11, 1904. The statement stated that she is not only “the world‘s oldest living person”, but also the longest-lived nun in history.

She cared for children during World War II and cared for orphans and the elderly in hospitals for 28 years before becoming a Catholic nun.

On her birthday in 2022, Sister Andre also received a birthday card written by French President Macron. This president is the 18th French president she has experienced in her life.

Before Sister Andrea, Japanese woman Tokiko Tanaka was the oldest person in the world. She died in April 2022 at the age of 119.

According to the information disclosed by the Guinness Book of World Records, the oldest old man in history is also a French woman – Jeanne-Louis Calment. She was born in February 1875 and died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days.