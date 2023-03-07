March 06, 202318:54

A Milano six people were injured in a series of street attacks in the area Central Station by a man drunkwho did not hesitate to use a cutter and hit some unfortunate people. One of the wounded a 68-year-old manwas brought in serious condition in the hospital. The attacker, described as a young North African, was arrested by the police and will soon be transferred to the San Vittore prison. After committing four robberiesat the time of the arrest, the man was attempting a fifth one against a 44-year-old Italian woman.

Initially

it seemed that the attackers were two, but the police reported that the person arrested only acted, at different times and places, sowing fear and havoc in a central area of ​​the city and at rush hour, with sidewalks full of people. The 68-year-old is in danger of life

intervened to defend a kidnapped girl while she was with her boyfriend.

The alarm The first intervention of the rescuers, who arrived on the spot with medical vehicles and ambulances, is in via Sammartini 45 at 17:40. In the Mortirolo underpass, the attacker robbed a 39-year-old Italian woman using a knife to steal her cell phone. Subsequently, in via Gluck, he attacked a 58-year-old Salvadoran, who suffered a slight wound to her hand. Shortly afterwards, the criminal committed another robbery in via Sammartini, against a 34-year-old Spanish citizen, attacked by the two with her bare hands, beaten and robbed of 20 euros and her mobile phone, then transported in yellow code to the San Paul of Milan.

The dynamics Ten minutes later, and not far away, in Viale Brianza, the man attempted the fifth robbery against a 23-year-old girl, who ended up in hospital in yellow code and whose credit cards he stole. Three Italian citizens aged 68, 57 and 24 intervened to help the young woman. The first was hit in the shoulder with a blow, causing the loss of a lot of blood, and was transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital in serious condition. The 57-year-old was wounded in the arm and taken in red code to the San Carlo hospital in Milan. The other man who intervened suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken to the Polyclinic in yellow. Finally, a woman suffered a stab wound to the neck: she too was transported in a yellow code to the Polyclinic.

The arrest The robber managed to flee again along via Venini, where he attempted one last robbery against a 44-year-old woman. At that juncture he was stopped by the police motorcycle patrol.

