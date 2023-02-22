11
Thirteen episodes that took place between 28 January and 15 February and a loot of around 10 thousand euros: the images from the security cameras
February 22, 2023
It would have robbed 13 pharmacies in the Milan area in just over two weeks (from 28 January to 15 February) for a total loot of approx 10 thousand euros. The State Police of Milan have arrested a 47-year-old Italian citizen. The man entered the shops with his face covered: he went to the cash register and, after threatening the employees, withdrew the proceeds before leaving on foot.
