Thirteen episodes that took place between 28 January and 15 February and a loot of around 10 thousand euros: the images from the security cameras

It would have robbed 13 pharmacies in the Milan area in just over two weeks (from 28 January to 15 February) for a total loot of approx 10 thousand euros. The State Police of Milan have arrested a 47-year-old Italian citizen. The man entered the shops with his face covered: he went to the cash register and, after threatening the employees, withdrew the proceeds before leaving on foot.

