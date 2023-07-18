Milan redo their look in midfield: Reijnders has arrived, close for Musah. Pobega stays

A day of great movements on the market at Milan, especially as regards the new faces of the midfield. Departed in the afternoon from Amsterdam ed arrived in Milan late in the evening Tijani Reinders of AZ Alkmaar, awaited by visits and signing in the next few hours.

Not only Reijnders, however, because from what emerges another profile is approaching to strengthen Pioli’s midfield, the Rossoneri they try to tighten per Yunus Musah, American from Valencia. And it’s not just a question of arrivals, because there are also confirmations involved: Turin has knocked again for Tommaso Escapes, but it won’t start. Finally, a new contract for the baby Antony Galanow awaited by a probable exit towards Serie C.

