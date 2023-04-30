Milan, Roman greetings to the procession for Ramelli

Roman greetings and arms outstretched at the call of the “present”, so several hundred neo-fascists of the far right gathered in via Paladini in Milan to remember Sergio Ramelli, the student and militant of the Youth Front shot at his house by a group of the Avant-garde factory Girl. The formations of the extreme right, including CasaPound, Movimento Nazionale, Forza Nuova and Lealtà Azione, marched in procession from Piazzale Gorini with torches and Italian flags, having reached Ramelli’s house, the procession lined up neatly in several rows in front of the mural with the inscription «Ciao Sergio« and they shouted three times «Camerata Sergio Ramelli, present».

The procession left around 21.30 from piazzale Gorini. The demonstrators marched in silence up to via Paladini, where the student was attacked, first passing through via Aselli and via Amadeo. Immediately before the start, the participants were given torches lit along the entire left side of the snake. At the head of the procession, a black banner with the words “Honour to fallen comrades” and a commemorative laurel wreath.

La Russa recalls Ramelli: “I won’t answer about Roman greetings”

A wreath in memory of Sergio Ramelli was placed today in Milan by Mayor Giuseppe Sala in the presence of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. Like every year, on April 29, the city remembers the 18-year-old member of the Youth Front who was killed in 1975 by a group of Avanguardia Operaia militants. In the gardens named after the student, considered a victim of the Piombo years, the second office of state took the opportunity to call for “national reconciliation”.

This message was inspired by the inscription on the stump, which La Russa photographed and showed to reporters from his mobile phone: “In memory of the young Sergio Ramelli – he read aloud -, in the name of a national reconciliation that unites in a only mercy on all the innocent victims of our history as a warning to future generations”. Because in addition to memory, there is also a need “not to transfer to today the contrasts, conflicts and deep divisions that no longer have a reason to exist”. The flowers were placed by Mayor Sala, a gesture that made La Russa “very happy”. «Reconciliation means a lot – said the mayor -, we must be capable of putting it into action on all sides. It is normal, right and even nice for politics to divide and see things differently, but the confrontation must be based on non-violence and respect for the words of others”.

La Russa gets nervous with the journalists at the ceremony in memory of Sergio Ramelli news/la_russa_ramelli_milano_saluti_romani-12780068/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&_wt_visit_from=webapp.amp”/>

This is a point of view on which the mayor cannot “not support what the president of the Senate says, that a way must be found to reconcile this country”. La Russa – who last year had already participated as a senator of the Brothers of Italy in the commemoration together with Giorgia Meloni who was not yet prime minister and Sala – was asked to comment on the Roman salute that is done every April 29 by far-right militants at the evening procession. “I won’t answer – he said -, today is Sergio Ramelli’s day and this is not a press conference”. At the end of the ceremony there was then a brief moment of tension, when a protester started shouting “Fascists at home” and “Long live April 25th”. Insulted by various participants present at the gardens, the woman was removed shortly after and the commemoration ended in a calm atmosphere. Immediately afterwards, the lawyer Enrico Pedenovi, provincial councilor of the MSI killed by a group linked to Front Line the year following Ramelli’s death, was also recalled in Viale Lombardia. The Milanese judge Guido Salvini also took part in the deposition of the second wreath of flowers: «I think a tribute to all the young people of both sides and also to the police officers who fell in that atrocious war is important Civil War of the Seventies”.