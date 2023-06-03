Milan-Verona: Pioli’s conference

Milan: Pioli’s conference

“I’m renewing Leao? First of all, we must congratulate the managers: Rafa’s renewal was a very heartfelt thing. I was very confident because I knew the will of the club. and of the boy. Today I was joking with Rafa saying he has been in my office 178 times in these 3 years… Ours is a good relationship. Only a strong team could revive the season after the month of January. Tomorrow I will congratulate them”.

Why beat Verona?

“Because we are Milan, because we play at home, because we could be the team that has scored the most points after Napoli at home and therefore we must try to win and play well.”

Su Ibrahimovic

“I’m sorry that Zlatan isn’t available for tomorrow, we tried, but he’s not in a position to take the field. We spoke in recent days, but these are things that must remain between us. He and the club will decide the future” .

If Ibra went to Monza…?

“He will decide with great honesty and motivation. We have talked, but it is right that certain things remain between us.”

How do you rate Milan’s season?

“Maldini was generous by giving Milan 8… I wasn’t a genius at school, but I was happy when I was 7. You have to share it with 8 in the Champions League and 6 in the championship, so 7. If you want to be competitive for to win the championship, you have to be more consistent.”