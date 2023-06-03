Home » Joaquín Pascual invites Triángulo de Amor Bizarro to “El accidente”
Joaquín Pascual invites Triángulo de Amor Bizarro to "El accidente"

Joaquín Pascual invites Triángulo de Amor Bizarro to "El accidente"

Surely you have already heard “El accidente”, the new single from Joaquin Pascual and preview of what will be his new album “Ballads for a Heist” (Dad, 23), a crawling song that is a portrait of “doom in the form of a morbid obsession that blows up the observing mind.” Well, now you will discover it in a different way.

Joaquín Pascual has invited his friends from Triángulo de Amor Bizarro to remix in an electronic dub key what is one of the main songs of “Ballads for a Heist”.

