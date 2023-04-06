Home World RENAULT GROUP / For 13 years alongside the Fire Brigade for safety – Companies
World

RENAULT GROUP / For 13 years alongside the Fire Brigade for safety – Companies

by admin
RENAULT GROUP / For 13 years alongside the Fire Brigade for safety – Companies

Renault is developing a comprehensive safety program known as the “Human First Program”, which includes safety procedures before, during and after car accidents.

600 engineers, safety experts, product managers, the LAB and, above all, within Renault, also the firefighters collaborate on the programme. Renault has entered into a partnership with the firefighters, first established 13 years ago, in 2010, due to their respective experience and knowledge, as they are trained on the latest technological innovations.

All this up to now has allowed the great French brand to stand out and establish itself as an example of an eminently technological and human brand.


See also  Kishida intends to speed up the revision of the constitution to complete Abe's long-cherished wish why the CCP is uneasy | Shinzo Abe |

You may also like

“In via D’Amelio it was a state massacre”

Vesna Šokčić on her role in South Wind...

Bologna transfer market / Hot situation: 15 million...

Berlusconi has leukemia, phone calls with Meloni and...

Battle for Top 8 Zalgiris beat Maccabi |...

Open letter to the secretary of the Democratic...

Macron and von der Leyen in Beijing by...

News Udinese – The time has come by...

Collision between a tram and an ambulance in...

Caroline Rose, critic of her album The Art...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy