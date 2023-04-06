Renault is developing a comprehensive safety program known as the “Human First Program”, which includes safety procedures before, during and after car accidents.

600 engineers, safety experts, product managers, the LAB and, above all, within Renault, also the firefighters collaborate on the programme. Renault has entered into a partnership with the firefighters, first established 13 years ago, in 2010, due to their respective experience and knowledge, as they are trained on the latest technological innovations.

All this up to now has allowed the great French brand to stand out and establish itself as an example of an eminently technological and human brand.