Milano 25, Zia Caterina’s first taxi vandalized in Florence

Florence, May 22, 2023 – Outrage a Firenze. In the Horticultural Garden the Aunt Caterina’s first taxi was vandalized with what looks like a bucket of brown paint. She makes it known herself Milan 25 Onlus with a post on Facebook:

“Please pass it on! – writes Aunt Caterina herself in the Facebook group –. We kindly ask anyone with information to let us know who did it and above all for what reason to vandalize my first Taxi, given to me directly by mine Stefano, which I gave to the city of Florence and is exhibited at the Garden of Horticulture. If you have information write to this email: [email protected]”, concludes Aunt Caterina.

Many angry people responded to Aunt Caterina’s appeal on social media, praying that the person responsible for the vandalism be found as soon as possible. Catherine BellandiAunt Caterina, is the Florentine taxi driver famous throughout Italy – she received the honor of Merit from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella – for her extraordinary commitment alongside children who are struggling against serious illnesses.