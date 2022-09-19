“Unicobas Scuola considers it very serious that a gymnasium owned by the Province, currently in use by a public school for the educational activities of motor science, is granted to a company for those that are configured as paramilitary activities“. The complaint came in recent days from the Unicobas union, which explained how on September 20″ in the Nautical gym (Istituto Buontalenti Cappellini Orlando) a course of military dynamic gymnastics will be inaugurated by the GDM company, consisting of exercises that they use characteristics typical of military corps and which present themselves, in the communication of the promoters, aimed at exalting militarist, nationalist values, blind obedience to the command of the instructor and the cancellation of what are defined psycho-cultural barriers that resist the ‘adaptation”.

Unicobas: “Shameful initiative, which represents an improper use of public assets”

The union, after noting the circumstances relating to the use of gyms after the end of school hours and all the problems not resolved by the Pnrr regarding construction and safety, explained that “the shame of initiatives like this is now added, which represent an improper use of public assets and an offense to public schools, an institution that has the task of conveying a cultural message that is certainly not oriented towards the exaltation of aggression, of military and warlike culture and the cancellation of critical thinking “.

“Physical school activities – they underline – are characterized by educational and inclusive purposes, aimed at the harmonious development of the person and his overall maturation. Purposes very different from those stated by the GDM society”. “We believe – concludes the note signed by Patrizia Nesti and Claudio Galatolo – that the message spread by the GDM company is irreconcilable with the set of cultural references of which the public school as an institution of the republic is the bearer. For this reason we ask that it be GDM’s authorization for use of the gymnasium of the Istituto Nautico Cappellini has been revoked “.

The Rsu of the nautical institute: “Against all this, without ifs and buts”

A opposition to the activity of this company also clearly expressed by the Rsu of the Buontalenti-Cappellini-Orlando institute, who have disseminated a clear position in this regard through a note. “The use of school environments to conduct educational-sporting activities – they explain – which refer to military-type typologies, in order to recreate relational environments of a hierarchical type of barracks, in which orders are not discussed, they find us opposed without if and without but. Such contents and purposes, although legitimate, have nothing to do with the educational aims and training activities of the school of the Republic, marked by the development of critical thinking, respect for personality and free and reciprocal confrontation “.

According to the RSU, in fact, “Municipality and Province, before deciding, should for transparency inform the club or school councils, so as to be able to express the educating community through their own collegial bodies, including the college of teachers”. “In light of the aforementioned analysis – they conclude – the RSU hope that these principles will be used to arrange the use of school environments”. For these reasons, they consider it incompatible to use the school gymnasium of the Cappellini Institute for purposes that have nothing to do with the objectives and educational projects of a state public school. Therefore, they hope that the Municipality will rethink the concession of the gymnasium “.