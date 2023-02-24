news-txt”>

In the Milleproroghe decree being approved “there is above all an aspect that has perhaps gone into the background, that is, there are the stabilizations of many precarious workers that no one had ever done until today”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on the sidelines of the presentation of the ‘Where I take care of’ project in Ropi.

In the Milleproroghe, he continued, “first of all there is the national cancer plan with 50 million for the next 5 years, which is a signal towards the oncological disease, overshadowed by Covid”. Furthermore, the retirement age of family doctors and paediatricians has risen to 72: “Two more years – said Schillaci – to try to face the crisis of vocations in the sector”.