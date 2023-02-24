Home News Teacher mobility and recruitment reform, Europe’s response is on the way. The latest updates [DIRETTA alle 14:30 con Sasso]
News

Teacher mobility and recruitment reform, Europe’s response is on the way. The latest updates [DIRETTA alle 14:30 con Sasso]

by admin
Teacher mobility and recruitment reform, Europe’s response is on the way. The latest updates [DIRETTA alle 14:30 con Sasso]

The response from the European Union regarding the government’s request for modification of mobility constraints and recruitment reform is coming soon.

Live on Facebook e YouTube at 2.30 pm he intervenes Rossano Sassodeputy of the League and group leader of the Education Commission.

Gps teacher recruitment: what to expect

The goal of the Pnrr-related recruitment reform is to hire 70,000 teachers by 2024, however there are difficulties in meeting this deadline. For this reason, the idea of ​​hiring around 20,000 new teachers as early as September 2023 is being considered, with a competition reserved for precarious workers with at least 3 years of fixed-term service.

After a year of work, these substitutes could have the opportunity to transform their contract into a permanent job, after passing a written test, a lesson before an external commission and an oral exam on the subjects of the discipline. However, trade union organizations have expressed concerns about the complexity of this process.

Teacher mobility: what can change

New arrivals also on the front of teacher mobility. At present, the Ministry of Education is continuing to dialogue with the European Commission to exclude the teachers hired last year from the reform of the bond. A legislative change is needed to allow the mobility of teachers hired in September 2022, as an operational change of the CCNI on mobility is not sufficient, as both the State Attorney’s Office and the Public Function have clarified. Times are very tight and the mobility operations must be communicated within the week to ensure a smooth start.

You may also like

Two world champions in the same team: here...

Ready decree 163 of the Neiva administration to...

A post-85 young couple in Hangzhou is about...

Sanofi appoints new leader in the Andean region...

Pokémon, Captain Pikachu will take the reins of...

Follow the student strike in Belén de Bajirá

Emergency Management Department: Strictly control mine safety and...

Susana Boreal revealed that she smokes marijuana almost...

Eight years in prison for a man who...

The controversial Millonarios uniform with which he debuted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy