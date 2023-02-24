The response from the European Union regarding the government’s request for modification of mobility constraints and recruitment reform is coming soon.

Gps teacher recruitment: what to expect

The goal of the Pnrr-related recruitment reform is to hire 70,000 teachers by 2024, however there are difficulties in meeting this deadline. For this reason, the idea of ​​hiring around 20,000 new teachers as early as September 2023 is being considered, with a competition reserved for precarious workers with at least 3 years of fixed-term service.

After a year of work, these substitutes could have the opportunity to transform their contract into a permanent job, after passing a written test, a lesson before an external commission and an oral exam on the subjects of the discipline. However, trade union organizations have expressed concerns about the complexity of this process.

Teacher mobility: what can change

New arrivals also on the front of teacher mobility. At present, the Ministry of Education is continuing to dialogue with the European Commission to exclude the teachers hired last year from the reform of the bond. A legislative change is needed to allow the mobility of teachers hired in September 2022, as an operational change of the CCNI on mobility is not sufficient, as both the State Attorney’s Office and the Public Function have clarified. Times are very tight and the mobility operations must be communicated within the week to ensure a smooth start.