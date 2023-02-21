The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, today opened the first national conference on nutrition attended by representatives of institutions, scientific societies, the university world, associations, consumers and the agri-food chain.

“Great changes can be achieved when there is sharing, teamwork and the involvement of all the realities which, within the sphere of their competences, can facilitate and promote the adoption of informed choices – declared the Minister – This initiative constitutes a further and important step in the process of relaunching and promoting the culture of prevention which I consider, as I have repeatedly reiterated, a strategic factor for reducing the burden of disease, improving the quality of life of millions of people and guaranteeing the sustainability of the Service National Health“.

“It is our task – added the Minister – to combat malnutrition and promote the adoption of healthy behaviours. For this reason, there is a clear need for an intersectoral approach to counter the spread, especially among the young, of unhealthy eating styles, the proliferation of autonomous initiatives in the field of nutrition, not supported by scientific evidence, and the lack of homogeneity of clinical nutrition services and preventive. In this scenario, a role of greater impact for the National Health Service and the definition of an active and shared nutritional policy appear to be a priority”.

The National Conference on Nutrition closes on Thursday 23 February and is streamed live on the Ministry of Health portal and on the Ministry’s YouTube channel. There are four thematic macro-areas: reinvesting in nutrition; services and perceived quality: delivery methods and improvement interventions, tailored to the effective needs of citizens; food uncertainty, nutritional loss and malnutrition; promote health and the prevention of diet-related diseases through different communication channels.

