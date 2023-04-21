Ministry of Health, activates the platform for the sight bonus – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 21 APR – The Ministry of Health has announced that the platform for requesting the sight bonus, a contribution for the purchase of eyeglasses and corrective contact lenses, has been active since 20 April. The contribution is intended for citizens with an Isee not exceeding 10 thousand euros. The visa bonus can be requested only once for each member of the household to which the ISEE refers and citizens will be able to choose between two access methods: a voucher worth 50 euros for each beneficiary, to be spent within 30 days of issue, and a refund of 50 euros for the purchase already made of prescription glasses or corrective lenses. The voucher is issued at the same time as the online application and can be used immediately in a single solution; while the refund, the application for which must be presented by 3 July 2023, is admissible for purchases made from 1 January 2021 until 4 May 2023. The contribution, which was introduced by law 30 December 2020, n. 178, is disbursed upon request and until the funding provided for by law is exhausted. The application can be submitted from 5 May by accessing the www.bonusvista.it platform. For merchants who want to register their point of sale, the platform is, on the other hand, available as of today. (HANDLE).

