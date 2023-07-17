Ministry of Health Issues Recommendations to Counter Heat Emergency and Protect Vulnerable Subjects

ROME – The Ministry of Health has issued a circular to all regions in Italy recommending necessary actions to tackle the ongoing heat emergency. With heatwaves persisting for the past few weeks, the ministry has emphasized the need to prevent and address the adverse effects of high temperatures on public health.

One key recommendation is the implementation of a “heat code” in Emergency Departments across the country. This specialized care pathway will ensure that patients suffering from heat-related ailments receive prompt and appropriate medical attention. The objective is to alleviate pressure on emergency departments and prevent unnecessary visits by promoting home assistance through the reactivation of USCARs (Unità Socio Assistenziali Riabilitative).

In addition to the activation of the heat code, regions are urged to enhance their ordinary response to health assistance requests, especially for vulnerable individuals. Measures should be taken to strengthen local clinics, making them operational seven days a week and extending their operating hours until 12 noon. These actions will ensure that individuals affected by the heat have access to necessary medical care in a timely manner.

To create awareness among citizens, the Ministry of Health has also prepared a communication campaign titled “Let’s protect ourselves from the heat.” The circular stresses the importance of widely disseminating this campaign, providing information on the behaviors individuals should adopt to protect themselves and mitigate the impact of the heatwave.

To facilitate public access to relevant information and updates, the Ministry of Health has published hot bulletins on its official portal. These bulletins, which have been active since May 15th and will continue until September 15th, will provide important updates on the heatwave situation, preventive measures, and health-related recommendations.

Efforts to combat the heat emergency are crucial to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses and ensure the well-being of all citizens. As the country experiences scorching temperatures, the Ministry of Health‘s recommendations and initiatives will go a long way in safeguarding public health during this challenging period.

(Photo: Fotogramma Agency)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

