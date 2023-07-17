Rescue Operation Launched to Save Over 700 Tourists Trapped on Sihanoukville Island in Cambodia

【ASEAN Special Line】More than 700 tourists trapped in Sihanoukville Island, Cambodia, the authorities launched a rescue operation

China News Agency, Phnom Penh, July 18th – In a daring rescue operation, the authorities in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia successfully evacuated over 700 tourists from Koh Rong Island and Koh Rong Sanloem Island.

Due to severe weather conditions including heavy rain, wind, and huge waves, the tourists were stranded on the islands, many of whom were women and children. Concerned about their safety, the authorities took immediate action to rescue them.

On July 17th, Sihanoukville Province dispatched five boats to launch the emergency rescue operation. The governor of Sihanoukville, along with provincial government officials, personally welcomed the 708 tourists upon their safe arrival at the pier.

Prior to the rescue operation, local officials had suspended tourist transportation and fishing operations to the islands, warning of potential dangers caused by the adverse weather conditions. The Cambodian Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology also issued a circular urging both tourists and fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea during this period.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology of Cambodia issued a statement highlighting the impact of Typhoon “Tali,” which is predicted to make landfall in Quang Ninh Province and Haiphong City, Vietnam on July 18th. As a result, coastal areas in Cambodia are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall from July 16th to 20th, with rough sea conditions.

The successful rescue operation is a testament to the swift response and prioritization of tourist safety by the Cambodian authorities. The evacuation of these stranded tourists ensures their well-being during this period of inclement weather.