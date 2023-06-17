Home » Missing girl in Florence, the special departments of the Arma are in action. Hotel Astor x-rayed with high-tech techniques
Health

Missing girl in Florence, the special departments of the Arma are in action. Hotel Astor x-rayed with high-tech techniques

by admin
Missing girl in Florence, the special departments of the Arma are in action. Hotel Astor x-rayed with high-tech techniques

Florence, 17 June 2023 – Inspection from the police special forces within theex hotel Astor cleared today and seized by the judge for preliminary investigations. The patrol is scheduled for tomorrow, June 18, and the technicians sent by the GIS (Special Intervention Group) will also participate. These are specialists who are experts in the use of technical equipment such as high technology. The new operation to search for little Kata, who disappeared a week ago, will be facilitated by the absence of people: over one hundred who occupied the building, all relocated to four reception facilities once the clearing of the building has been completed.

Very high technology at the service of the intervention of Silent teama specialized team based in Livorno of the Gis. Thanks to the help of thermal chambers, silenced jackhammers and cameras the Silent team will investigate voids and gaps that could be hidden in the structure. Even the false ceilings will be x-rayed thanks to the insertion of optical fibers that will inspect the interiors.

See also  € 600 bonus provided by the family doctor, useful and open to all

You may also like

Fox fires the author of Biden’s “would-be dictator”...

How, when and with what for flowering

Enzo Tortora, 40 years ago the shock arrest:...

The Ministry of Transport will evaluate the proposal...

biohacking, reprogramming mind and body to live better

Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s draw 17 June: all...

Here’s how to make them shine

official transfer to Tottenham

Test Galleri: the blood test that reveals 50...

Bath after lunch, the right time to wait...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy