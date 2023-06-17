Athletics: Lückenkemper and Mihambo win at the Anhalt Meeting

Status: 06/17/2023 9:40 p.m

Gina Lückenkemper and Malaika Mihambo convinced at the 25th International Anhalt Meeting in Dessau-Roßlau. The 26-year-old Lückenkemper ran the 100 meters in 11.04 seconds. Mihambo continued her winning streak in the long jump.

“ I’m super happy, this year is going to be super awesome. 11.04 seconds with no tailwind or headwind is great. But a ten before the decimal point is nice n”, said Lückenkemper, who is now training in Florida. In the pre-run, the European champion was stopped in Munich with an unacceptable tailwind (2.3 m/s) with 10.98 seconds.

Second-placed Patrizia van der Weken from Luxembourg set a meeting and national record of 11.02 seconds with a tailwind of 1.3. In the final, she finished second with 11.10 seconds ahead of Canada’s Khamica Bingham, who ran 11.25 seconds.

Mihambo continues winning streak in long jump

Long jump Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo from LG Kurpfalz continued her winning streak in Dessau-Roßlau. 6.66 meters in the last attempt was enough for victory. Whenever the 29-year-old won the Anhalt Meeting, she also won a major international title afterwards. Second was Mikaelle Assanie from Baden-Baden with 6.56 meters ahead of Lucie Kienast from LG Eintracht Frankfurt with 6.32 meters. “ There could certainly have been more, it’s always good when you still have reserves “, said Mihambo.

Sprinter Julian Wagner with German annual best

For the men, Julian Wagner impressed in the 100-meter lead with a German annual best of 10.11 seconds. In the final he finished third in 10.23 seconds behind Poland’s Dominik Kopec (10.05) and Munich’s Yannik Wolf (10.20).