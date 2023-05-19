Mite alert: this is what happens if we find them at home

Mites are small organisms belonging to the arachnid class that can be present in our homes without us realizing it. Although they are invisible to the naked eye, their presence can have negative consequences on human health. In this article, we will explore what happens if we find mites in the home and what preventive and control measures we can take to keep them under control.

The most common house mites are dust mites and bed mites. Dust mites feed on human skin particles, while bed mites feed on human blood. Their presence can cause a variety of allergic reactions, such as sneezing, itching, skin rashes, and breathing problems. People with asthma or allergies are particularly sensitive to mites and may experience more intense symptoms.

Allergic reactions to mites

Allergic reactions to mites are mainly caused by the faeces and dead bodies of these organisms. When mites multiply and accumulate in mattresses, pillows, carpets and other household surfaces, people can come into contact with these allergenic particles and experience allergy symptoms. Reactions can range from mild to severe, depending on individual sensitivity.

There are several preventative and control measures we can take to keep mites under control in the home. Here are some useful tips: