Mite alert: this is what happens if we find them at home

Mites are small organisms belonging to the arachnid class that can be present in our homes without us realizing it. Although they are invisible to the naked eye, their presence can have negative consequences on human health. In this article, we will explore what happens if we find mites in the home and what preventive and control measures we can take to keep them under control.
The most common house mites are dust mites and bed mites. Dust mites feed on human skin particles, while bed mites feed on human blood. Their presence can cause a variety of allergic reactions, such as sneezing, itching, skin rashes, and breathing problems. People with asthma or allergies are particularly sensitive to mites and may experience more intense symptoms.
Allergic reactions to mites
Allergic reactions to mites are mainly caused by the faeces and dead bodies of these organisms. When mites multiply and accumulate in mattresses, pillows, carpets and other household surfaces, people can come into contact with these allergenic particles and experience allergy symptoms. Reactions can range from mild to severe, depending on individual sensitivity.
There are several preventative and control measures we can take to keep mites under control in the home. Here are some useful tips:
- Maintain adequate household hygiene: Regularly clean surfaces, vacuum and wash bedding at high temperatures (at least 60°C) to kill mites and remove their faeces and dead bodies.
- Reduce Humidity: Mites thrive in humid environments, so it’s important to maintain adequate ventilation and use dehumidifiers, especially in rooms such as the bathroom and kitchen.
- Use anti-mite covers for mattresses and pillows: These covers create a physical barrier that prevents mites from penetrating surfaces and reduces the risk of allergic reactions.
- Limit the presence of objects that accumulate dust: Minimize the presence of carpets, heavy curtains, soft toys and other objects that can accumulate dust and favor the proliferation of mites.
- Maintain an adequate room temperature: Dust mites tend to thrive in warm environments, so maintaining a cool, controlled temperature can help reduce their population.
The presence of mites in the home can cause health problems and unwanted allergic reactions. However, by adopting preventive and control measures, it is possible to significantly reduce their presence and mitigate the negative effects on health. Maintaining a clean, dry and well-ventilated environment, together with the use of dust mite covers and good personal hygiene, can help create a healthier home environment and reduce the risk of allergic reactions to dust mites.