The state of agitation because “the regulations, envisaged by the National Collective Agreement, on the health care planning process have not been implemented”. Specifically, “the negotiating delegation has never been convened, exceeding the terms set by the current ACN”. Smi and Snami believe “that the management of healthcare in our region is still and always in an emergency phase”.

27 FEB – “We have decided to proclaim the state of agitation of general practitioners due to the fact that the regulations envisaged by the National Collective Agreement (ACN) in force on the regional healthcare planning process have not been implemented”, so Liliana LoraRegional Secretary Smi e Salvatore Cauchi Snami Regional Secretary of Veneto make public the letter sent to the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaiato the Councilor for Health of the Veneto Region Manuela Lanzarinto the prefectures of the Veneto provinces and to the guarantee commission for the implementation of the law on the essential public services strike.

“Specifically – the two trade unionists explain – the negotiating delegation has never been convened, with the deadlines set by the current ACN being exceeded, both for the convening of the new Regional Committee, seat of the institutional discussions, for which the names have been sent on the trade union side as early as last June, both for the presentation to the trade union organizations of the regional planning act, which is a preliminary act to the Regional Supplementary Agreement; these requests, was already submitted to the public part on 20 June 2022. All this in the light of the fact that no account is taken of the continuous alarm signals raised by professionals in the sector, weakened by the failure to manage personnel shortages, now chronic, and exasperated from the enormous bureaucratic load that compromises the professional activity and the doctor-patient relationship, core of the role of the family doctor”.

“We believe that healthcare management in our region is still and always in an emergency phase – Lora and Cauchi explain -, with short-term solutions, causing corporate initiatives that sometimes do not respect the mandate of the professionals and allowing uncontrolled privatization. In fact, not even the already agreed regional table for the definition of the technical specifications of computerization has not yet been convened, which would facilitate general practitioners and would allow hospitals and the territory to dialogue, so as to make taking charge more efficient, especially of the most fragile patients”.

“To all this we must add that there has been no reinforcement of hospital staff, the number of beds, the territorial assistance departments, the Sisp, already undersized in the pre-Covid period, with a consequent burden on the activity of general medicine. Furthermore, the activity carried out by general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice in the management of patients in the area and in the multiplication of inappropriate workloads is not recognised. On the other hand, a constantly imposing, controlling, inquisitorial attitude persists”, explain Smi and Snami Veneto again.

“The continuity of care offices have not been made safe – the GPs accuse – instead implementing approximate solutions of unification and centralization in satellite environments of hospitals, not respecting the mandate of proximity to users, envisaged for the Ca, making the citizens a nationally defined Lea. In this way, the mandate of continuity of care is not respected, distracting the professional forces, indispensable and underpaid, assigning them tasks of implementation of emergency white codes, with payment of tickets by citizens “.

“Our requests to the public part start from the convocation, no later than 10 days, of the new Regional Committee, for the presentation and the start of negotiations with the trade union organizations, for the drafting of the Regional Planning Act, preliminary to the Air . We deem it necessary to receive the document, on which we intend to discuss, at least 10 days before the date of the meeting, so as to be able to provide thoughtful and competent observations, accelerating the progress of the work”, continue Lora and Cauchi.

“We ask for simplification – they conclude – and automation of procedures and pathways with the reduction of the bureaucratic part that is suffocating the profession with the consequent early abandonment of numerous doctors, migration abroad and the change of young colleagues to other branches. Finally, we hope that the Training School will implement the abolition of incompatibilities, with recognition of the hours as training hours, for colleagues undergoing training in general medicine, so as to make them able to be included in professional paths with greater deficiencies, without penalties ” .

February 27, 2023

