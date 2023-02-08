8
In the official classification it is defined as “moderate”. But it’s scary all the same: because type A haemophilia, even in its less severe form (moderate, in fact), has a major impact on the quality of life of patients, involves risks for overall health and requires specific therapy. However, today it is enriched with a new weapon: the European Commission has in fact just approved the extension of the indications of a bispecific antibody (emicizumab) intended for prophylaxis in patients with this form.
See also This fish is among the finest and tastiest in the Mediterranean and is an absolute wealth for health