In the official classification it is defined as “moderate”. But it’s scary all the same: because type A haemophilia, even in its less severe form (moderate, in fact), has a major impact on the quality of life of patients, involves risks for overall health and requires specific therapy. However, today it is enriched with a new weapon: the European Commission has in fact just approved the extension of the indications of a bispecific antibody (emicizumab) intended for prophylaxis in patients with this form.