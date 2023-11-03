Home » Molino Riva Srl – Corn flour
Molino Riva Srl – Corn flour

Brand name: Mill River Srl

Name: Corn flour

Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk

Publication date: November 3, 2023

Recall model Molino Riva Srl – Corn flour

03-11-2023 – PDF

(456.4 Kb)

