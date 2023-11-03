0
Brand name: Mill River Srl
Name: Corn flour
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: November 3, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Molino Riva Srl – Corn flour
(456.4 Kb)
Brand name: Mill River Srl
Name: Corn flour
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: November 3, 2023
Documentation
Recall model Molino Riva Srl – Corn flour
03-11-2023 – PDF
(456.4 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More