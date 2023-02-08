Home Health Mondovì, Emergency Department: 10 new beds. Emergency medicine doctors doubled
Mondovì, Emergency Department: 10 new beds. Emergency medicine doctors doubled

Mondovì, Emergency Department: 10 new beds. Emergency medicine doctors doubled

Primary Tortore: «Soon the new urgent bronchoscopy service for the whole ASL»

There are significant innovations for the emergency room of the Mondovì hospital and for the entire DEA (Department of Emergency, Urgency and Acceptance), that is to say the structure that brings together all the Complex Operative Units. The first: from Monday the emergency room has 10 more beds because (…)

EDITION OF WEDNESDAY 8 FEBRUARY 2023

