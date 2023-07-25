Home » Monico Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4166/2023 of 26.06.2023
Monico Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4166/2023 of 26.06.2023

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.4166/2023 of 06.26.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 690/2023 Monico Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces and with respect to Striker Italia Srl and Local Health Authority of Romagna

Attachments:

Appeal Emilia Romagna-signed.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Ordinance n.4166-2023.pdf (PDF 117.4 Kb)

Notice of public notification of signed proclamations (2).pdf (PDF 215.7 Kb)

Notification request for public proclamations-signed (8).pdf (PDF 275.9 Kb)

