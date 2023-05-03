Monza-Rome at 21 LIVE, officials: Celik in defense. Bove and Cristante in midfield – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi return to play in the league. Tonight the match against Palladino’s Brianza players who in 2023 have obtained 2 points more than Mourinho’s men

After the draw with Milan, for the Roma it’s already time to get back on the field. José’s Giallorossi Mourinho tonight they will be guests of the Monza Of Palladino in the frame of the U-Power Stadium. So many training problems for it Special One who will also have to do without the suspended Nemanja Matic. Even the injured players will be on the bench. Yesterday Smalling, Llorente, Belotti and Karsdorp left with the team.

Monza-Rome, the official formations — MONZA (3-4-2-1): Gregory’s; Izzo, Pablo Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Rovella, Pessina, Carlos Augusto; Colpani, Caprari; Danny Mota. Available: Cragno, Sorrentino, Donati, Marlon, Birindelli, Antov, Machin, Barberis, Valoti, Carboni, Sensi, Frog, D’alessandro, Vignato, Gytkjaer, Petagna. Trainer: Palladino

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Celik, Mancini, Ibanez; Zalewski, Bove, Cristante; El Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Solbakken; Abraham. Available: Boer, Svilar, Smalling, Llorente, Karsdorp, Camara, Volpato, Tahirovic, Keramitsis, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola, Dybala, Belotti. Trainer: Mourinho.

Referee: Chiffi. assistants: Rossi-Perrotti. Fourth man: Marcenaro. Was: be born. Avar: Longo.

PRE MATCH – Complicated match for Roma who continue their hunt for fourth place which would mean the Champions League next season. Today they faced Palladino’s Monza who in this second round proved to be one of the teams in better shape bringing home 22 points against 20 instead of José Mourinho’s team. Only Naples, Sassuolo and Lazio made more pints than the Brianzas in 2023. See also Don't be too happy! iPhone "White Mouse Magic Machine" broke off iOS 16, kicked out these 3 models, and released iPod Touch | Apple WWDC 2022 | Digital

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – José Mourinho is in total emergency. Special One will have to do without the disqualified Matic as well as a long series of injured players including Smalling, Llorente, Belotti, Wijnaldum, Karsdorp and Kumbulla. Obligatory choices therefore for the Portuguese who should withdraw Celik in the central 3 with Zalewski and El Shaarawy on the wings. In midfield Bove and Cristante with Pellegrini and Solbakken behind the lone striker Tammy Abraham.

WHERE TO SEE IT – The challenge Monza-Rome will be broadcast exclusively in live streaming by DAZN, starting at 9 pm. It will also be visible for its subscribers on smart TVs compatible with the app, For those who prefer it, through DAZN, will be able to watch the match in live streaming on their PC, by connecting to the official website of the platform, and on all mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, by previously downloading the app. The commentary will be entrusted to Stefano villages, with Riccardo’s technical commentary Montolivo. Alternatively, it is possible to follow the match with the news LIVE Of ForzaRoma.info and with Instagram and Facebook updates.

CURIOSITIES AND PREVIOUS – Tonight’s will be only the fifth meeting in official matches between Rome and Monza. At the moment, the balance smiles on the Giallorossi with 3 victories against the only success from the Brianza area which dates back to 28 August 1988 in the Italian Cup. That was also the last match Roma played at Monza. In that case the red and white prevailed 2-1 with Giannini the only yellow and red scorer. See also Milan-Atalanta, the probable formations - Sky Sport

May 3, 2023

