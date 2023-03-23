ALESSANDRIA – The services offered by the are more and more advanced “Paolo Villosio” pharmacy in Alessandria. The history of the pharmacy begins way back in 1864 in San Salvatore Monferrato and from the early 1900s continues in Alessandria, first in via Mazzini and then, since 2005, in the current premises in via Galvani 6.

A point of reference for the citizens of the Europa district, and beyond, they can be found in the pharmacy medicines and parapharmaceuticals but also a large catalog of homeopathic and herbal products, dermocosmetics, supplements, foods per children and those meant for who plays sports, as well as a large selection of products dedicated to animals. The preparations of the galenic laboratory where pharmacists prepare capsules, solutions, syrups, ointments and ointments for both human and veterinary use.

In recent years, the “Paolo Villosio” pharmacy has also been specializing in telehealth services.

Citizens can contact the pharmacists in via Galvani to carry out various tests, fromelectrocardiogram all’Holter ECG, a simple and painless diagnostic test that allows you to monitor the rhythm and electrical activity of the heart and collect the report directly from the pharmacy within 24 hours. It can also be done in the pharmacyPressure Holterwhich allows you to detect any fluctuations in blood pressure, the sleep apnea monitoring and from this year it will also be possible to download the report of theGlycemic Holter to be handed over to the diabetologist to keep the blood sugar under control.

New for this 2023 is thecreatinine analysis, useful for checking kidney function or for carrying out diagnostic tests that require the use of contrast fluid. Furthermore, always recently introduced is the possibility of carrying out the Streptococcus swab to check for Scarlet Fever infection and the test of acoustic amplifiers, which allows citizens to test the devices that can be sold in pharmacies and thus not having to buy them “unopened”.

The new services are then joined by the lob puncturei for those who want to wear earrings, the pressure measurement up to analysis of Glycemia, Glycated Hemoglobin, Total Cholesterol – Lipid Profile (HDL Cholesterol, LDL, Triglycerides) e Quick INR time, which allows to evaluate the blood clotting time.

The “Paolo Villosio” pharmacy also offers its customers the analysis of the Natrix Laboratory to evaluate any food intolerances, celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, organ check-ups, hormonal profiles, vitamins, minerals and free radicals.

Attentive to the health of its customers, the pharmacy also organizes consultations with a nutritionist and just from this month of March he will dedicate some appointments to the care and beauty of the skin with the experts of the BioNike line (the first meeting will be on March 28. To participate, you need to book by contacting the pharmacy on 0131/254712 or with a WhatsApp on 345/9947164).

Always at the side of citizens even during the pandemic, the pharmacy in via Galvani continues to be a point of reference for swabs and vaccines against Covid and in the coming weeks it will also be at the forefront of the colorectal cancer screening campaign of the Piedmont Region. From this year, in fact, citizens will also be able to deliver the kits for detecting occult blood in the faeces to the trusted pharmacists of the “Paolo Villosio” pharmacy in Alessandria.

In addition to the many products and services, however, it is above all the professionalism, kindness and courtesy from the Dr. Adele Villosio, by Dr. Paolo Buzzi and of all it staff to make the “Paolo Villosio” pharmacy a point of reference for all citizens of Alessandria for more than 100 years now.

For all information you can contact the number 0131 254712 or send a WhatsApp to 345/9947164.

More details on the website of the “Paolo Villosio” Pharmacy and on the Facebook page.