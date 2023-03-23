Compared with the past few seasons, the competition in the western part of this season is particularly fierce, especially the competition and ranking of the playoffs and the second half of the playoffs are almost the same every day, and the outcome of a game can even determine 3-4 teams. The team’s ranking and playoff prospects. In this case, the latest ranking of the Western Conference has been released. Among them, 9 teams are crazy inward, the Lakers returned to the top 10, and the Warriors are firmly in sixth place.

Pot 1 (3 teams no pressure): Nuggets, Grizzlies and Kings

The three teams have always been in the leading position. Among them, the third king has suffered a two-game losing streak in recent times. However, because the Suns behind him are also in poor condition, the Kings still lead the Suns by 5 wins. Considering that there is not much left in the remaining schedule, The three teams are basically locked in the top three.

The Grizzlies recently welcomed Morant back. Although the latter was a substitute, he helped the team defeat the Rockets in his first show back, narrowing the team’s gap behind the Nuggets to 3.5 wins.

The Nuggets have also gotten rid of the previous downturn recently. A wave of two consecutive victories has firmly secured the No. Whether it is possible to complete the three consecutive MVP.

The second gear (9 teams crazy inward): Suns, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves, Thunder, Mavericks, Lakers, Jazz and Pelicans

This tier is the most introverted tier in the Western Conference. The difference in wins between these 9 teams and the teams in front and behind is all within 0.5 wins. The victory of a game will determine multiple teams. ranking.

According to the specific record ranking, the 9 teams in this bracket can also be divided into 3 divisions in detail, namely the playoffs, play-offs and competitive play-offs.

Playoff Division: Suns, Clippers and Warriors

The three teams are ranked 4-6 in the Western Conference. Among them, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks and won the key card battle. The team temporarily secured the sixth position in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Timberwolves who were seventh behind.

The Clippers lead the Warriors by 0.5 wins, but the team’s recent situation is not good. George suffered a serious injury again. If Leonard can’t break out further, the Clippers may fall into the ranks of the playoffs.

The situation of the Suns is also not good. Ayton and Durant are plagued by injuries. They are currently only 0.5 wins ahead of the Clippers behind them. They may fall out of the top four at any time and lose their home court advantage in the playoffs.

Playoff Division: Timberwolves, Thunder, Mavericks, Lakers

This team may reach the playoffs at any time. Among them, the Lakers defeated the Suns to win the key game and returned to the top ten in the Western Conference, only 1.5 wins behind the sixth Warriors.

After the Lone Ranger lost to the Warriors, the record was tied with the Lakers. Considering the team’s injuries, the team’s future prospects are not optimistic.

In contrast, the Thunder and the Timberwolves are in good shape. The Thunder have 8 wins and 2 losses in the last 10 games, while the Timberwolves welcome back the core Towns.

Competitive playoff division: Jazz and Pelicans

The Jazz lost to the Trail Blazers and lost a key game, and their record was tied with the Pelicans. The team fell out of the top ten, but the two teams are only 0.5 wins away from the Lakers.

The state of the Pelicans is good, Zion is about to return, and the team has recently won a winning streak. If the Lakers fluctuate again, the Pelicans hope to complete the ranking at the end of the season and enter the ranks of the playoffs.

Pot 3 (3 teams): Trail Blazers, Spurs and Rockets

The Spurs and Rockets are completely poor teams, and they have basically secured the top three positions in the league. The remaining games are basically reduced to training time, but because the two teams have no record pressure, they may disrupt the situation.

The Trail Blazers have a poor record due to lineup strength issues. Even after defeating the Jazz, the team is still 3.5 games behind the Lakers, leaving only a theoretical chance to enter the playoffs.

