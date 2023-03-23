Introduction

Among the effects of long Covid, i.e. that set of symptoms that occur after being infected and healed from virus, with or without hospitalization, there is fibromyalgia three months to one year after acute infection, with a higher prevalence of fibromyalgia among convalescents than in the general population. Among the risks and complications of ‘long Covid’, therefore, there would also be fibromyalgia, a term that defines the rheumatological syndrome which is mainly characterized by musculoskeletal pain spread throughout the body, especially the limbs and back, and by a series of related and common symptoms such as, for example: chronic fatigue, sleep disturbances, disorders of the gastrointestinal tract or alterations of the cognitive sphere. In particular, according to an Italian research, the risk would be greater in the event of long Covid in male and obese subjects. On the contrary, in general, fibromyalgia mainly affects women.

Fibromyalgia: what is it?

The Fibromyalgia syndrome is characterized by chronic and extensive musculoskeletal pain, often accompanied by sleep, fatigue, mood and cognitive disturbances. Fibromyalgia can be defined “sindrome fibromialgica“, as the different signs symptoms may occur simultaneously. The presence of this set of disorders makes the diagnosis clearer, although not all patients with fibromyalgia have the entire set of symptoms. Fibromyalgia is also associated with other related disorders, including: The cause of fibromyalgia is not known. A set of biochemical, genetic, neurochemical, environmental, hormonalpsychological factors contribute to the pathogenesis of the disease which therefore appears to be the consequence of a multifactorial interaction. Women are more likely to develop fibromyalgia than men, with an incidence ratio of approximately 9:1 (F:M). Often, due to the similarities in the onset of the symptoms of the pathology that unites it to an articular disease, fibromyalgia is confused witharthritis, but unlike the latter, fibromyalgia does not cause a degenerative condition as in the case of rheumatoid arthritisil systemic lupus erythematosus and the polymyositis. The disease affects approximately 1.5-2 million Italians and the most affected age group extends from 25 to 55 years. Long Covid: what are the symptoms Long Covid is that post-acute syndrome from Covid-19characterized by new symptoms that occur consistently for at least four weeks. Among them, the most common are: weakness, fatigue, arthralgia, myalgia, cognitive decline, difficulty sleeping, depression and anxiety, diarrhea, nausea, chest or abdominal pain; confusional state. Among the risk factors for the persistence and seriousness of the symptoms there are clinical conditions such as: hypertension, obesity, mental disorders. In the most severe forms of COVID, long Covid effects are observed affecting multiple organs or autoimmune clinical conditions, with symptoms that can persist for months after recovery from the infection. Multi-organ damaging effects can affect heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and brain function.