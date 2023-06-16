Home » Mortgages, rates still up. And now the installments are putting families in crisis
Another round, another run. The race is that of interest rates, rising again:

the European Central Bank (ECB) has launched the eighth hike in less than a year,

increasing the cost of money by 25 “basis points” (by 0.25%, essentially),

thus bringing interest rates to 4%

. And it seems that that’s not all, because some projections estimate two more increases between now and September. Among the very concrete effects is the rise in mortgages for those who have a variable rate one, or for those who are now preparing to buy a house with a loan.

