Sky Sport Motori Weekend | MotoGP Germania, F1 Canada, IndyCar Road America

Sky Sport Motori Weekend | MotoGP Germania, F1 Canada, IndyCar Road America

Coming up Sky e in streaming su NOW another weekend full of adrenaline, with MotoGP e Formula 1.

If you part with the MotoGPwith the German Grand Prix in program Sunday at 2pm are Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sports One e in streaming su NOW, told by Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini, with the incursions of the insider Mattia Pasini. Vera Spadini conducts the pre- and post-race insights. Give her 9.40 il warm up of MotoGP. Then the others gare: at 11 the start of the Moto3 and at 12.15 at Moto2. Furthermore, again for the MotoGP, Saturday 17 June, at 14.55do not miss the Sprint Race on the German circuit.

Il Canadian Grand Prix of Formula 1 is scheduled on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Thursday we immediately get to the heart of the drivers press conferenceat 20.30. Sunday the race will be exclusively live in prime time from 20differed from 22 free-to-air on TV8. Commentaries by Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gené, with Roberto Chinchero inside the pits. Federica Masolinconducts the pre- and post-race insights. In addition, you should also not miss the eighth race of the year NTT IndyCar Serieswith the Road America Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday at 19.20 are Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW

From two to four wheels, it will be an incredible motor weekend on Sky, with continuous updates also on the all news channel Sky Sport 24.

MOTOGP: THE GERMAN GRAND PRIX LIVE
SU SKY SPORT MOTOGP, SKY SPORT UNO E IN STREAMING SU NOW

Friday June 16th

  • 8.55 am: free practice 1 Moto3
  • 9.45 a.m.: free practice 1 Moto2
  • 10.40 am: 1 MotoGP free practice
  • Ore 11.40: paddock live
  • Ore 12.55: paddock live
  • 1.15 pm: free practice 2 Moto3
  • 2 p.m.: free practice 2 Moto2
  • 2.55 pm: 2 MotoGP free practice sessions
  • Ore 16.15: Paddock Live Show
  • Ore 16.45: Talent Time

Saturday June 17th

  • 8.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3
  • 9:20 a.m.: free practice 3 Moto2
  • 10.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions
  • 10.45 am: MotoGP qualifying
  • Ore 11.40: Paddock Live
  • 12.05: Moto E – Race 1
  • Ore 12.30: Paddock Live
  • 12.45: Moto3 qualifying
  • 1.40 pm: Moto2 qualifying
  • Ore 14.30: Paddock Live – Sprint Race
  • 2.55 pm: Sprint Race MotoGP (live also on TV8)
  • Ore 15.45: Paddock Live Show
  • Ore 16.30: Talent Time
  • 5 pm: qualifying press conference
  • 5.30 pm: Moto E – Race 2

Sunday 18 June

  • Ore 9.40: warm up MotoGP
  • Ore 10: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade
  • Ore 10.30: Paddock Live
  • 11 am: Moto3 race
  • Ore 12: Paddock Live
  • 12.15: Moto2 race
  • Ore 13.15: Paddock Live
  • Ore 13.30: Grid
  • 2.00 pm: MotoGP race (delayed on TV8 from 5.05 pm)
  • 3 pm: Red Zone
  • Ore 16: Race Anatomy MotoGP

F1: THE CANADA GP EXCLUSIVELY LIVE ON SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT F1, SKY SPORT 4K AND ON NOW

Friday June 16th

  • Ore 19.15: Paddock Live
  • 7.30 pm: F1 – free practice 1
  • Ore 20.30: Paddock Live
  • Ore 22.45: Paddock Live
  • 11pm: F1 – free practice 2
  • Ore 24: Paddock Live
  • Ore 24.30: Paddock Live Show
  • 1.00 am: Team Principal press conference
Saturday June 17th

  • Ore 18.15: Paddock Live
  • 18.30: F1 – free practice 3
  • Ore 19.30: Paddock Live
  • 9.15 pm: #skymotori
  • Ore 21.30: Paddock Live
  • 10pm: qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 11.30pm)
  • Ore 23.15: Paddock Live
  • Ore 23.45: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 18 June

  • Ore 18.30: Paddock Live
  • 8pm: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 10pm)
  • Ore 22: Paddock Live
  • Ore 22.30: Paddock Live – #skymotori
  • Ore 23.30: Race Anatomy

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: GRAND PRIX ON ROAD AMERICA
LIVE SU SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 251 E IN STREAMING SU NOW

Sunday 18 June

  • 7.20 pm: Road America Grand Prix (from 7.30 pm also on Sky Sport Arena)

