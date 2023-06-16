Sky Sport Motori Weekend | MotoGP Germania, F1 Canada, IndyCar Road America

Coming up Sky e in streaming su NOW another weekend full of adrenaline, with MotoGP e Formula 1.

If you part with the MotoGPwith the German Grand Prix in program Sunday at 2pm are Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sports One e in streaming su NOW, told by Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini, with the incursions of the insider Mattia Pasini. Vera Spadini conducts the pre- and post-race insights. Give her 9.40 il warm up of MotoGP. Then the others gare: at 11 the start of the Moto3 and at 12.15 at Moto2. Furthermore, again for the MotoGP, Saturday 17 June, at 14.55do not miss the Sprint Race on the German circuit.

Il Canadian Grand Prix of Formula 1 is scheduled on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Thursday we immediately get to the heart of the drivers press conferenceat 20.30. Sunday the race will be exclusively live in prime time from 20differed from 22 free-to-air on TV8. Commentaries by Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gené, with Roberto Chinchero inside the pits. Federica Masolinconducts the pre- and post-race insights. In addition, you should also not miss the eighth race of the year NTT IndyCar Serieswith the Road America Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday at 19.20 are Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW

From two to four wheels, it will be an incredible motor weekend on Sky, with continuous updates also on the all news channel Sky Sport 24.

MOTOGP: THE GERMAN GRAND PRIX LIVE

SU SKY SPORT MOTOGP, SKY SPORT UNO E IN STREAMING SU NOW

Friday June 16th

8.55 am: free practice 1 Moto3

9.45 a.m.: free practice 1 Moto2

10.40 am: 1 MotoGP free practice

Ore 11.40: paddock live

Ore 12.55: paddock live

1.15 pm: free practice 2 Moto3

2 p.m.: free practice 2 Moto2

2.55 pm: 2 MotoGP free practice sessions

Ore 16.15: Paddock Live Show

Ore 16.45: Talent Time

Saturday June 17th

8.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3

9:20 a.m.: free practice 3 Moto2

10.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

10.45 am: MotoGP qualifying

Ore 11.40: Paddock Live

12.05: Moto E – Race 1

Ore 12.30: Paddock Live

12.45: Moto3 qualifying

1.40 pm: Moto2 qualifying

Ore 14.30: Paddock Live – Sprint Race

2.55 pm: Sprint Race MotoGP (live also on TV8)

Ore 15.45: Paddock Live Show

Ore 16.30: Talent Time

5 pm: qualifying press conference

5.30 pm: Moto E – Race 2

Sunday 18 June

Ore 9.40: warm up MotoGP

Ore 10: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade

Ore 10.30: Paddock Live

11 am: Moto3 race

Ore 12: Paddock Live

12.15: Moto2 race

Ore 13.15: Paddock Live

Ore 13.30: Grid

2.00 pm: MotoGP race (delayed on TV8 from 5.05 pm)

3 pm: Red Zone

Ore 16: Race Anatomy MotoGP

F1: THE CANADA GP EXCLUSIVELY LIVE ON SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT F1, SKY SPORT 4K AND ON NOW

Friday June 16th

Ore 19.15: Paddock Live

7.30 pm: F1 – free practice 1

Ore 20.30: Paddock Live

Ore 22.45: Paddock Live

11pm: F1 – free practice 2

Ore 24: Paddock Live

Ore 24.30: Paddock Live Show

1.00 am: Team Principal press conference

Saturday June 17th

Ore 18.15: Paddock Live

18.30: F1 – free practice 3

Ore 19.30: Paddock Live

9.15 pm: #skymotori

Ore 21.30: Paddock Live

10pm: qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 11.30pm)

Ore 23.15: Paddock Live

Ore 23.45: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 18 June

Ore 18.30: Paddock Live

8pm: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 10pm)

Ore 22: Paddock Live

Ore 22.30: Paddock Live – #skymotori

Ore 23.30: Race Anatomy

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: GRAND PRIX ON ROAD AMERICA

LIVE SU SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 251 E IN STREAMING SU NOW

Sunday 18 June

7.20 pm: Road America Grand Prix (from 7.30 pm also on Sky Sport Arena)



