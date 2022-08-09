Business appointment canceled for Stefano De Martino who, according to what was leaked, was unable to perform due to health problems.

It is certainly a time of great satisfaction for Stefano De Martino: the former dancer confirms himself as one of the most followed and loved TV presenters and also his recent experience at Tim Summer Hits it turned out to be a success. Together with Andrea Deloguhas achieved excellent results giving life to a perfect musical show in all its nuances.

Even from a private point of view, for the handsome 32-year-old from Torre Annunziata it could not be better: officially back together with Belen Rodriguez, the couple seems happier than before and, after some initial reticence, now he does not hesitate to show himself in public on social media. The beautiful South American seems really over the moon: after the relationship with Antonino Spinalbese, with whom she had little Luna Marì, she and De Martino have decided to give themselves another opportunity.

These days though Stefano had to deal with some health problems. In fact, many had noticed his absence from social media in this period and now the truth has come out due to a skipped work commitment. But let’s go in order and see what happened.

Health problems for Stefano De Martino: skip the work appointment

As everyone knows, Stefano is a 360-degree talent. Not only a very good dancer and excellent showman: as many have noticed, he gets along very well also in singing and, moreover, works as a DJ earning superlative figures, among other things, at least according to what he reveals The Pipol Tv.

As always in great demand both on TV and at important events, he was taken by an unpleasant ‘surprise’. It happened that on Sunday 7 August he was supposed to animate the award The Alessandro Nomellini awards 2022to the world famous nightclub Giraffe of Forte dei Marmi. After the award ceremony conducted by Simona Izzo, she should have been at the console. Instead, the commitment was skipped because unfortunately he was infected with the Covid.

It was the organizers of the event who broke the news to fans. Even Belen a few months ago had tested positive for the virus and had said she had a really bad time: “I had a nice Covid, that’s why I disappeared. But I’m safe and sound. It was heavy, I must say that I took it really bad “. But now she is luckily back in shape and she is preparing to face the new television season that will see her at the helm of You are worth it. In fact, in this period the showgirl is busy with the recordings of the new edition.

Good luck to Stefano for a speedy recovery!