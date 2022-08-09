Home News James Bond? No, Fire Brigade: the rescue of a hiker in Matera is “like a movie”
News

James Bond? No, Fire Brigade: the rescue of a hiker in Matera is “like a movie”

by admin
James Bond? No, Fire Brigade: the rescue of a hiker in Matera is “like a movie”

For the Fire Brigade it is normal administration, the rescue operation such as the one in which they recovered an injured hiker along the Gravina torrent at the Tibetan Bridge. For us who watch the video posted by the same department on Twitter, inevitably, with the background of the city-set famous all over the world, the scenes from the film “No time to die” starring Daniel Craig are superimposed on the memory. This time, however, although spectacular, the scene is all true and testifies to the commitment and skill of the Fire Brigade. The man was recovered and transported to the hospital with the helicopter of the Bari flight department.

00:55

See also  Public Service Management Major of Capital Normal University: Focusing on the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and building a collaborative education platform for academics and practices_教學

You may also like

Discovered by neighbors while robbing a house in...

The latest archaeological discoveries reveal the cultural business...

Sgarbi fined in Switzerland for using the flashing...

Mayor Wu Xiaohui promotes Jiangmen to the world:...

A new biography of a veteran of the...

New collapses in the Dolomites: detachment of rock...

The Municipal Health and Health Commission held a...

Flat tax, here’s how it works now and...

Four hires in the Municipality of Ivrea for...

Elections, Calenda towards agreement with Renzi: “We will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy