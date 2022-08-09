For the Fire Brigade it is normal administration, the rescue operation such as the one in which they recovered an injured hiker along the Gravina torrent at the Tibetan Bridge. For us who watch the video posted by the same department on Twitter, inevitably, with the background of the city-set famous all over the world, the scenes from the film “No time to die” starring Daniel Craig are superimposed on the memory. This time, however, although spectacular, the scene is all true and testifies to the commitment and skill of the Fire Brigade. The man was recovered and transported to the hospital with the helicopter of the Bari flight department.

