Moscow, 'in Ukraine we still have to act very seriously'

Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, told the BBC that his country has “enormous resources” and still needs to “act very seriously” in Ukraine. And he argued that the duration of the conflict “depends on the efforts of war escalation undertaken by NATO countries, in particular by the United Kingdom”. “Sooner or later, of course, this escalation could take on a new dimension that we don’t need and don’t want. We can make peace tomorrow,” he added.

“We want peace. We want Ukraine not to pose a threat to Russia, that’s one thing, and secondly, for Russians in Ukraine to be treated like all other nations in the world. Like a Frenchman in Ukraine,” he said. stated Kelin, “it is a big idealistic mistake to think that Ukraine will prevail. Russia is 16 times bigger than Ukraine. We are just defending the lands that are under control and assisting the Russian population over there. We are rebuilding Donbass.”

The same threatening tones came from Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, according to whom Westerners are “playing with fire” with plans to supply F-16 aircraft to Kiev, which constitute “an unacceptable escalation”. “Certainly this is an unacceptable escalation. I hope there are reasonable people in the West who understand this,” said Lavrov, noting that Russia expects people
reasonable in the West to abandon their “reckless support for the neo-Nazi regime” in Kiev.

