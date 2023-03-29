Home Health Moscow tests Yars intercontinental ballistic missile – Last Hour
Health

Moscow tests Yars intercontinental ballistic missile – Last Hour

by admin
Moscow tests Yars intercontinental ballistic missile – Last Hour
news-txt”>

A large-scale Strategic Missile Forces exercise began today in Russia. This was announced by the Moscow Defense Ministry quoted by the local media, specifying that the maneuvers involve over 3,000 soldiers. The exercise will involve in particular the Omsk and Novosibirsk missile formations, equipped with Yars mobile launchers. The maneuvers will take place on the territory of three Russian regions.
The RS-24 Yars – a modification of the Topol-M missile – is the Russian strategic missile system, writes Tass, armed with a solid-propellant ICBM. It was developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology under the leadership of Russian Academy of Sciences member Yury Solomonov. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy