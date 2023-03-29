news-txt”>

A large-scale Strategic Missile Forces exercise began today in Russia. This was announced by the Moscow Defense Ministry quoted by the local media, specifying that the maneuvers involve over 3,000 soldiers. The exercise will involve in particular the Omsk and Novosibirsk missile formations, equipped with Yars mobile launchers. The maneuvers will take place on the territory of three Russian regions.

The RS-24 Yars – a modification of the Topol-M missile – is the Russian strategic missile system, writes Tass, armed with a solid-propellant ICBM. It was developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology under the leadership of Russian Academy of Sciences member Yury Solomonov. (HANDLE).