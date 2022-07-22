With the arrival of summer, insects multiply exponentially in the surrounding environment: one of these is certainly mosquitoes. Let’s find out together some remedies to avoid the itching caused by their bites.

The warm season brings with it not only very high temperatures, longer days or weeks of relaxation but also an invasion of insects various that can annoy our daily life. Bees, wasps, flies and mosquitoes they are the beings we see most frequently. The insects in question, apart from flies, can be as dangerous as theirs stings pierce our skin. Relieve the itch of these bites is not easy but there are some natural remedies that can achieve this. Let’s go and discover them together.

Mosquito Bites: Here are some natural remedies to prevent itching

The first remedy we recommend is the aloe vera gel: just apply a small amount of this substance to soothe discomfort and itching. Aloe vera prevents the affected area from swelling and reddening, thus helping the skin to regenerate itself.

A second viable option is cream or ointment based on calendula: this plant in fact contains active ingredients with calming power that help not to feel the classic annoyances of stings. Again, you could try the ice: in fact, it will be enough to place a cube on the affected area for several seconds in order to anesthetize the part. However, it would be better not to apply direct contact between the ice and the skin but it would be advisable to put a small cotton cloth between the two parts.

Another very simple but equally effective remedy to soothe mosquito bites when you are at home is the toothpaste. Just apply a nut of this substance on the affected area and the relief will be almost immediate. We then move on to a real grandmother’s remedy: the lemon. Place a small slice of lemon over the sting and let it act for a few minutes. Thanks to the acid contained, the area will be disinfected in no time. On the other hand, it might burn a little.

The last alternative we propose concerns the sodium bicarbonate. This substance is widely used in the kitchen to remove stains from surfaces or if ingested, it can considerably promote digestion. However, it also has useful effects on mosquito bites: in fact it will regenerate the skin and greatly limit the itching.