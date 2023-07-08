Most Requested Careers in the Region of Murcia: Nursing, Medicine, and Education Lead the Way

Nursing, Medicine, and Education are the most sought-after careers in the Region of Murcia, according to the ‘Adecco Infoempleo 2022 Report: Supply and demand for employment in Spain’. The report highlights that three out of ten job offers in the region specifically request university students, with 31.49% of these offers requiring a university degree. However, this represents a decrease of 1.87 percentage points compared to the previous year. Despite this decrease, higher education still falls below the national average of 37.3% for requested educational levels in job offers.

Nursing has emerged as the most in-demand degree in the region, representing 12.2% of total offers for university students in 2022. However, it experienced a slight decrease of 0.67 percentage points compared to the previous year. Medicine and Biomedicine, which previously topped the list, have fallen to second place, comprising 11.53% of job offers for university students in Murcia. These degrees also experienced the largest regional decline of -5.07 points, indicating a return to normalcy in the healthcare sector as the effects of the pandemic subside.

The degrees of Education and Pedagogy have seen significant growth, rising to third place with 9.47% of Murcian vacancies. These degrees have experienced a notable increase of 7.71 percentage points over the past year, signaling the rising demand for professionals in the education sector.

The double degree in Business Administration and Law maintains its fourth position, representing 4.3% of job offers in the region. Business Administration and Management (ADE) follows closely behind, occupying the fifth position with 2.93% of offers, improving its position compared to the previous year.

Other degrees in demand in the Region of Murcia include Computer Engineering (2.75% of job offers), Physiotherapy (2.41%), Psychology and Educational Psychology (2.24%), and Commerce and Marketing (1.89%). On the other hand, degrees such as Labor Sciences, Labor Relations, and Human Resources have experienced a decline in demand and now make up 1.55% of job offers. Industrial Engineering, which was previously in high demand, has dropped to twelfth position, representing only 1.03% of local vacancies.

The Region of Murcia consistently ranks twelfth among the autonomous communities in terms of the percentage of job offers targeting university graduates, as shown for the second consecutive year.

