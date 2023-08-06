Motogp: Aleix Espargaro’ wins ahead of Bagnaia – News

An Italian bike ahead of everyone in a round of the MotoGP World Championship, but for once it’s not a Ducati. At Silverstone, where the championship restarted at the end of the July break, the race was led up to the middle of the last lap by Francesco Bagnaia’s Desmosedici, launched towards his fifth victory of the season, but the world champion was outwitted in braking by Aleix Espargarò, who managed to cross the finish line first. For the Spaniard, who started 12th, it is the first success in his career, for Aprilia the first in a season in which he hadn’t shone so far. The South African Brad Binder also got on the podium, preceding the Aprilia of the Rnf team ridden by Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and the official one of former world champion Maverick Vinales. However, the lack of victory is not a clear loss for Bagnaia, given that thanks to the mistakes of his rivals in the standings, he finds himself with an increased advantage over his closest rivals. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), who was looking forward to a long duel with the Turinese, crashed after a few laps due to an error in braking and now finds himself with a gap of 47 points, while Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) got off to a terrible start and despite recovering about ten positions he finished sixth, slipping to -41 from the leader. The balance of the English weekend, which after the 0 forfeited yesterday in the sprint race, is therefore more than satisfactory for Bagnaia, who didn’t struggle to admit it. “After yesterday, second place is important – commented the Ducati rider -. I knew Aprilia had a slight advantage in acceleration, I tried to do the last lap by pushing a little more but Aleix had more traction. Better than I couldn’t do that, but it was a good race. I only accepted second place at the finish line, I did my best and tried but I was losing a lot in acceleration”.

Espargarò confessed that he had great expectations in the race, even though he started far behind. “Today was one of the days when you feel invincible, the bike turned well, there was a lot of grip, I had good braking and great stability – said the Spaniard -. My plan was to overtake Bagnaia as well and go in the breakaway. then it started to rain and so I quietly got behind him, to try to overtake him on the last lap. I did it, and it was crazy.” The showers in the last five laps also gave way to Vinales but above all to Binder and Oliveira, who thanks to their driving skills in the wet got close to the leading two, keeping the podium on which the South African then climbed. The Silverstone race confirmed the black moment for the Japanese, given that to find the first in the standings you have to go down to 14th place, occupied by Franco Morbidelli with the Yamaha ahead of teammate Fabio Quartararo, while the best Hondas were the Lcr of Nakagami and Lecuona. The Austrian GP is scheduled in two weeks at the Red Bull Ring, where a rediscovered Aprilia will try to undermine Ducati’s dominance.

Standings after the British GP



— MotoGP:

1 Espargaro A. (Spa/Aprilia) 40:40.367

2 Bagnaia F. (Ita/Ducati) + 0”215

3 Binder B. (Rsa/Ktm) + 0”680

4 Oliveira M. (By/Aprilia) + 0”750

5 Vinales M. (Spa/Aprilia) + 2”101

6 Martin J. (Spa/Ducati) + 7”903

7 Marini L. (Ita/Ducati) + 9”099

8 Miller J. (Aus/Ktm) + 9”298

9 Zarco J. (Fra/Ducati) + 9”958

10 Fernandez R. (Spa/Aprilia) +19”947

…

— Drivers’ World Championship:

1 Bagnaia F. (Ita/Ducati) 214

2 Martin J. (Spa/Ducati) 173

3 Bezzecchi M. (Ita/Ducati) 167

4 Binder B. (Rsa/Ktm) 131

5 Zarco J. (Fra/Ducati) 122

6 Espargaro A. (Spa/Aprilia) 107

7 Marini L. (Ita/Ducati) 107

8 Miller J. (Aus/Ktm) 90

9 Marquez A. (Spa/Ducati) 75

10 Vinales M. (Spa/Aprilia) 74

….

— Moto2:

1 Aldeguer F. (Spa/SpeedUp) 35:37.758

2 Canet A. (Spa/Flexbox) +2”546

3 Costa P. (Spa/Ktm) +3

4 Roberts J. (Usa/Italtrans) +6”460

5 Gonzàlez M. (Spa/Yamaha) +7”162

…

— Moto2 World Championships

1 Acosta P. (Spa/Ktm)

2 Tree T. (Stone/Vds)

3 Dixon J. (Ing/Gasgas) 104

4 Canet A. (Spa/Flexbox) 96

5 Lopez A. (Spa/SpeedUp) 92

….

—- Moto3:

1 Alonso D. (Spa/Gasgas) 33:35.396

2 Sasaki A. (Gia/Husqvarna) +0”152

3 Suspended D. (Spa/Ktm) +0”203

4 Ortola I. (Spa/Mta) +0”337

5 Munoz D. (Spa/Boe Motorsport) +0”471

…

— Moto3 World Championships

1 Suspended D. (Spa/Ktm)

2 Sasaki A. (Gia/Husqvarna) 119

3 Masia J. (Spa/Leopard) 109

4 Ortola I. (Spa/Mta) 107

5 Oncu D. (Tour/ktm) 99

