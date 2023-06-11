MotoGP, Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia wins, Martin 2nd and Zarco 3rd

An amazing Bagnaia dominates the Italian GP from the first to the last corner and grants a dream encore at Mugello after the Sprint on Saturday (and the success of 2022): Pecco extends the standings to +21 on Bezzecchi (who finished 8th) . The Pramac team riders were also on the podium: 2nd Martin, 3rd Zarco. Marini closes 4th despite the pain in his hand. The results of the other Italians: 9th Bastianini on his return, 10th Morbidelli, 14th Di Giannantonio, 16th Pirro, 18th Savadori. Falls for the Marquez brothers

