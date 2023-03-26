



After yesterday’s victory in the Sprint Race, Bagnaia is aiming for a one-two finish today in the Grand Prix, but there are several candidates for victory. The Aprilias showed great pace, Quartararo seeks revenge but starts 11th Written by Marco Caregnato – Sun, 26/03/2023 – 12:43

After the tasty appetizer of yesterday’s Sprint Race, today MotoGP offers the main dish of the weekend with the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao. While yesterday there was no strategy to manage other than constant attack, today everyone will have to deal with tire degradation and with a necessarily more delicate race strategy. Bagnaia showed that he has the best pace yesterday, but the Aprilia duo made up of Vinales and Aleix Espargarò put on an impressive race pace and in the long run the two Spaniards from Noale could emerge. Miguel Oliveira could also be in the match, without forgetting a Jack Miller who seems galvanized by a KTM with which he has already built a great understanding.

Jorge Martìn was almost perfect yesterday, but a mistake in the final race deprived him of the chance to grab the first victory of the season. Today the Spaniard from Pramac will have an honest chance to make up for it, as will the VR46 duo made up of Bezzecchi and Marini, both on the ground yesterday after demonstrating great speed in the early stages of the race.

Marc Marquez will attempt the feat again, but Honda’s gap is clear, while Fabio Quartararo will at least have the chance to find revenge after yesterday’s defeat, also caused by a contact with Mir who today will have to serve a long lap penalty for the maneuver in which he fell French is also almost off the track. Enea Bastianini will be missing on the track, victim of a fall after being hit by Marini. Enea has fractured his right scapula and will also miss Argentina.

Our LIVE coverage of the Grand Prix will start at 3.00pm, Stay Tuned!

