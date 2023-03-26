The 2023 summer and autumn season flight plan will be implemented scientifically, orderly and smoothly from March 26 to resume domestic and international flights
CCTV News: From today (March 26) to October 28, Civil Aviation of China will implement the flight plan for the 2023 summer and autumn seasons.
In this year’s summer and autumn flight season, a total of 169 domestic and foreign airlines plan to arrange 117,222 passenger and cargo flights per week.
In terms of newly opened routes, 38 airlines have arranged a total of 6,659 flights per week on 726 new domestic solo routes, mainly involving routes between airports such as Ordos and Zhanjiang and airports such as Chongqing and Dalian. In order to meet the growing demand of the tourism market, airports in Beijing, Dalian and other places have also focused on resuming flights to popular tourist cities such as Haikou, Xishuangbanna and Beihai.
The relevant person in charge of the Transportation Department of the Civil Aviation Administration said that this year’s summer and autumn flights will change seasons. Promote the steady and orderly recovery of international passenger flights.
Copyright and Disclaimer
Copyright statement: All manuscripts whose source is “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; authorized reproduction The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.
Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua News Agency. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.