



TIMES – The MotoGP riders are back on track in Malaysia, yesterday Bezzecchi was the fastest. Times, photos, updates and curiosities directly from the circuit Written by GPone – Sat, 11/02/2023 – 02:53

13.36 – Crash without consequences for Aleix Espargarò at turn 12.

13.35 – KTM gave Brad Binder a new fairing with lower diffusers. WHO you can find out all the details of the novelty.



13.30 – The sun was shining on Sepang and all the riders took to the track: the fastest is Miguel Oliveira on the Aprilia with a time of 1’58″839, about 4 tenths slower than yesterday’s best reference set by Bezzecchi.



13.00 – The track is in good condition and Fabio Quartararo’s best time proves it: 1’58″897. Lots of riders on the track.



12.30 – Pol Espargarò and Jack Miller under 2’01”, the track is getting crowded.

12.15 – After a long break, Oliveira went out on the track, but the asphalt conditions are still not optimal and most of the riders haven’t even put on the suit. However, Miller lapped in 2’01″523, so the circuit should soon come alive.

Fabio Quartararo took the opportunity to help his mechanics warm up the M1s.



11.00 – Only four riders took to the track, among them was Cal Crutchlow who yesterday left the baton to Nakasuga. Today and tomorrow the Briton will ride on the Test Team’s M1 instead.

10.38 – Half an hour into the day, only Miller and Bezzecchi took to the track. Times are still high: 2’12″950 is Marco’s best reference.

10.00 – Green light in the pit lane for the start of the second day of testing at Sepang. It rained during the night and the track isn’t in the best condition: the asphalt is still damp and the cloudy sky certainly doesn’t help dry it out.

Below the standings of the first day, with Marco Bezzecchi author of the best time.











Stay updated, click to enable notifications from GPOne.com



