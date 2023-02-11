Home World The newborn saved under the rubble – Corriere TV
In the city of Jandairis in Syria. Her mother gave birth to her and died

Among the ruins of a building in Jandairis, a city in Syria badly hit by the earthquakeRescuers discovered a live baby under the rubble, still tied by the umbilical cord to her deceased mother. The little girl is the only survivor of a family after the collapse of a four-story building.

In the locality on the border with Turkey, the rescuers found the bodies of his father, his mother, his three sisters, his brother and his aunt. “Then we heard a noise while we were digging, we cleaned up and found this little one, thank God,” said a witness. The baby still had the umbilical cord attached to her mother. “We cut it out and my cousin took her to the hospital,” she continued. In the social video we see a man carrying away the newborn girl covered in dust in the midst of the rubble, while another throws a blanket at him to cover her. The baby was taken to hospital in the nearby town of Afrin, where she was placed in an incubator and given drips to ingest vitamins. Her condition is stable, doctors said. She was probably born several hours after the earthquake.

