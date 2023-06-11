MotoGP, Mugello GP: times on Sky TV, TV8 and NOW









It will be a long week that will accompany fans to the Italian Grand Prix: here is all the programming live on pay-TV and free-to-air on digital Written by Riccardo Guglie… – Sun, 11/06/2023 – 08:13







The engines will start on Friday morning at 9:00, when the first free practice session will begin, but for the enthusiasts it starts already today on Sky e in streaming su NOW Italian Grand Prix live from the Mugello Circuit, also free-to-air on TV8. An event – ​​with the top class race scheduled for Sunday at 14 – which it will be possible to witness up close on and off the track thanks to the team of Sky Sport MotoGPready to tell every moment of the Italian stage of the top class starting today: Coming a series of special appointments e insights get ready to introduce the race weekend, the first of the European triptych which – together with the stages in Germany and the Netherlands – will precede the summer break in July.

SKY SPORT MOTOGP SPECIALS – Yes part Today with the special “Young guys and The Man”: a mini-series in four episodes aired between today and tomorrow on Sky Sport MotoGP (first two episodes tonight at 21 and at 21.40, same time tomorrow for the third and fourth episodes). Produced by the Italian Motorcycle Federation, the special tells the life and competitive career of four young riders: Guido Pini, Stefano Nepa, Francesco Mongiardo and Matteo Ferrari (“Young Guys”), virtually pitted against top rider Michele Pirro (“The Man” ), rider and tester of the official Ducati Team.





Wednesday June 7th it will be the turn of Dorna pre-event “MotoGP On Stage”which for the occasion will be held in Milan, at the Arco della Pace: live appointment from 18.30 on Sky Sport MotoGP and in streaming on NOW (as well as on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport MotoGP Youtube channel) with many top class drivers, from world champion Pecco Bagnaia to Enea Bastianini, from Luca Marini to Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Viñales, Aleix Espargaro, Lorenzo Savadori, Jorge Martin, Fabio Di Giannantonio and many others. On stage to present the event Guido Meda and Linus, voice and historical face of Radio Deejay, partner of the initiative.

Friday 9 Juneat 17don’t miss the special “Ranger Raptor, the american dream”, branded content created for Sky Media in collaboration with Ford, in which Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini are in the countryside of Borgo Massano, in the province of Pesaro, to test the new Ford pick up. An amusing story that starts from the hills of Pesaro and ends on the shores of the Adriatic.





Saturday June 10th at 18, “Patagonia Riding – Journey to the end of the world”: the diary of the exciting journey to the borders of the southern hemisphere that Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini made aboard the Ducati DesertX to create a branded content in collaboration with Dainese. The breathtaking landscapes and boundless horizons of southern Chile and Argentina are the setting for a riding school organized by Dainese, in which to test one’s riding skills and learn how to tackle dirt roads and complicated passages aboard off-road motorbikes -road.

Finally, for all enthusiasts who want to experience the thrill of a motorcycle driving simulation, throughout this week (June 5-11) the following Sky stores will be set up with a motorcycle driving simulator: Milan Corso Vercelli (Monobrand), Il Center – Arese, Fiordaliso – Rozzano, Auchan – Rescaldina. In Arese, Tuesday from 18:30, the Meet&Greet with Guido Meda is scheduled.





APPOINTMENTS ON THE TRACK – After the free practice sessions, qualifying and the Sprint Race, the race of the MotoGP it is scheduled Sunday 11 June at 2pm are Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sports Onein streaming su NOW and clear up TV8, told by Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini, with the incursions of the insider Mattia Pasini. Vera Spadini leads the pre- and post-race insights. The Mugello race will be exceptionally visible also in streaming on the skysport.it website and on the official channel of Sky Sport MotoGP on Youtube. Give her 9.40 il warm up of MotoGP. Then the others gare: at 11 the start of the Moto3 and at 12.15 at Moto2. Furthermore, again for the MotoGP, Saturday 10 June, at 14.55do not miss the Sprint Race on the Spanish circuit. In the rich weekend of the Italian GP, ​​appointment also with the electric motor and the stage of Moto E (under programming). Continuous updates also on the all news channel Sky Sport 24.

Monday 5 June

Ore 21: Young guys and The Man – Episode 1

Ore 21.40: Young guys and The Man – Episode 2





Tuesday June 6th

8.30 pm: MotoGP Racing Department

Ore 21: Young guys and The Man – Episode 3

Ore 21.40: Young guys and The Man – Episode 4

Wednesday June 7th

Ore 18.30: Pre event Dorna – MotoGP On Stage

Ore 20: Social Media Rider

9 pm: SBK Magazine Italia (column dedicated to the last stage of Misano)





Thursday 8 June

Ore 14.15: Paddock Pass

5 pm: MotoGP riders press conference

Ore 18.15: Racebook

Friday 9 June

8.55 am: free practice 1 Moto3

9.45 am: free practice 1 Moto2

10.40 am: 1 MotoGP free practice

Ore 11.40: paddock live

Ore 12.5: paddock live

1.15 pm: free practice 2 Moto3

2 p.m.: free practice 2 Moto2

2.55 pm: 2 MotoGP free practice sessions

Ore 16.15: Paddock Live Show

Ore 16.45: Talent Time

Ore 17: “Ranger Raptor, the american dream”





Saturday June 10th

8.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3

9.20 a.m.: Moto2 free practice 3

10.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

10.45 am: MotoGP qualifying

Ore 11.40: Paddock Live

12.05: Moto E – Race 1

Ore 12.30: Paddock Live

12.45: Moto3 qualifying

1.40 pm: Moto2 qualifying

Ore 14.30: Paddock Live – Sprint Race

Ore 14.55: Sprint Race MotoGP

Ore 15.45: Paddock Live Show

Ore 16.30: Talent Time

5 pm: qualifying press conference

5.30 pm: Moto E – Race 2

Ore 18: Patagonia Riding – Journey to the End of the World

Sunday June 11th

Ore 9.40: warm up MotoGP

Ore 10: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade

Ore 10.30: Paddock Live

11 am: Moto3 race

Ore 12: Paddock Live

12.15: Moto2 race

Ore 13.15: Paddock Live

Ore 13.30: Grid

2.00 pm: MotoGP race – Also in streaming on the skysport.it website and on the Sky Sport MotoGP YouTube channel

3 pm: Red Zone

Ore 16: Race Anatomy MotoGP































Stay updated, click to enable notifications from GPOne.com



