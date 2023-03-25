news-txt”>

The joy of Francis Bagnaia and the desperation of the new partner in Ducati Aeneas Bastianini. In the first sprint-race in MotoGP history, a portimao in Portugal, Ducati rejoiced over the fine performance of the world champion who snatched victory from the Pramac from a wild Jorge Martin on the last lap, but immediately had to deal with the misfortune of its new rider who landed at Borgo Panigale to support the n.1 of the Red two-wheeler. The rider from Rimini fractured his right scapula in the crash at the start of the race and will have to at least miss the Grand Prix scheduled for tomorrow, still on the Portuguese track. THE STARTING GRID

ANSA.it Drivers classification and race calendar © Ansa

Good boot for too Marc Marquez that after the pole position, which will give him the possibility to start in front of everyone tomorrow too unlike what happens in Formula 1, he also manages to get on the podium battling hard with Miller’s Ktm and the Aprilias of Vinales and Aleix Espargaro, placed fifth and sixth respectively. Miguel Oliveira’s RNF is seventh. Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez are also in the points, with the Gresini rider taking the last useful position. Scoff for Fabio Quartararo, 10th, two tenths behind Marquez Jr and hampered at the start of the race by the crash of Joan Mir who touched him causing him to slip back on the grid. Raul Fernandez, Binder, Rins and Morbidelli are also dry-mouthed. Rounding out the rankings are Nakagami and Di Giannantonio. The day at Portimao began with the fight for pole position conquered by Marc Marquez’s Honda which set the new track record ahead of Bagnaia’s Ducati. The Spaniard will open a front row closed, with the third time, by his compatriot Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). Fourth time for the home idol Miguel Oliveira (RNF Team), first Aprilia ahead of Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM). The 2022 vice world champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was only eleventh, almost 7 tenths behind Marquez’s record, which had risen from Q1.

ANSA Agency See also You should eat insects! - Health education Ducati rider crashed at the start of the sprint race (ANSA)

But in the meantime he is already the world champion smiling and celebrating Bagnaia for his good start to the season: “It was very funny, even if it was difficult due to the headwind. The race was quite long, I managed and then pushed in the second part of the race – ‘Pecco’s’ first words after taking victory in the sprint race – I thought it was shorter – adds Bagnaia – but in the end it lasted a long time. In the end, I enjoyed it.”

ANSA Agency Nepa and Rossi will start from the fourth row (ANSA)

From the joy of the Turin rider to the sadness over the knockout of his teammate who, who crashed during the sprint race after being run over by Luca Marini’s bike, will miss tomorrow’s race and very probably the next one as well: “The tests have shown a fracture of his right scapula – explained Davide Tardozzi, Ducati team manager – they are taking him to the Portimao hospital for further tests.We need to understand if the fracture is compound or displaced.If the fracture is displaced, an operation may be needed. He will definitely miss tomorrow’s race here in Portimao, I’m afraid he might be out for next week’s Argentina GP as well, I hope he can recover for the US GP, given that Enea in Texas can win the race, but I still want to be positive for Argentina”.