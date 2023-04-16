Motorcycle: rider dies at Misano in Coppa Italia Speed ​​races

Fatal accident at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli during Italian Speed ​​Cup racesscheduled for the weekend. According to an initial reconstruction, the accident would have involved 4 motorcycles and a rider would have died after being run over.

According to initial information, due to an engine problem, a first rider would have stopped at the edge of the circuit, then a second arriving motorbike would have hit the stationary vehicle, moving it to the center of the roadway, where a third motorbike was arriving. In the impact, the rider fell and was hit and killed by a speeding motorbike.

Fabrizio Giraudo is a 46-year-old from Fossano (Cuneo)., the rider who died during a test of the Italian Speed ​​Cup on the Misano circuit. He was involved in the Trofeo Italiano Amatori, RR Cup category, 1000 class. “Giraudo was involved in a contact between several riders on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race – reports the Italian Motorcycle Federation -. Despite the timely intervention of rescue workers sadly passed away.” The IMF, the promoter of the Trophy, and the Misano World Circuit have decided to cancel the event in respect of the tragedy that occurred. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of an enthusiast and practitioner. We join the pain of his family and loved ones, to whom we offer our deepest condolences”, said the IMF president Giovanni Copioli.

