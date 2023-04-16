Director of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China: Unswervingly uphold discipline, eliminate corruption and comprehensively standardize the governance of the sports industry

Securities Times e-company news , recently, the 15th Central Inspection Team mobilized to inspect the work of the party group of the State Sports General Administration held a mobilization meeting. Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration, said at the meeting that party organizations and responsible comrades at all levels of the State Sports General Administration, and all party members and cadres should unify their thinking and understanding into the deployment of the Party Central Committee’s inspection work, and improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. , strengthen the sense of awe and responsibility, and concentrate on the implementation of work tasks. It is necessary to deepen the reform of sports and improve the system and mechanism with the spirit of daring to fight tough battles and gnawing at the “hard bones”. We must unswervingly fight against corruption, comprehensively standardize the governance of the sports industry, reshape the clean environment, and strive to promote the high-quality development of the sports industry with the spirit of re-taking the Long March, and accelerate the construction of a sports power.

