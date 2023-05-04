Mourinho after Monza-Roma: ‘Chiffi worst referee in his career. I trained with the microphone’

After the draw in Monza, the Roma coach vented about referee Chiffi’s performance: “It’s the worst of my career. It didn’t affect the result, but he’s technically poor and he’s not empathetic. I took the field with microphone to protect me…”. Then on injuries he added: “This squad doesn’t have the potential to stay where it is, that’s why I’m proud of them and they’ll be alongside the boys until the end” MONZA 1-1 ROME: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS – PALLADINO’S WORDS

The Roma fails to restart in the league and loses share from the Champions area. In Monza it ends 1-1 and at the end of the match Jose Mourinho it’s a river in flood, starting from the performance conditioned by the many injuries: “Many times attention is a direct relationship with your physical and mental condition, when you’re tired you lose concentration, motor coordination – he explained -. It’s not easy. We had people in physical difficulty on the pitch who gave everything, such as Pellegrini, Mancini, Cristante. People who are on the edge, but play with this team’s DNA. There are many in difficulty, others who have not yet the quality to play at this level. The bench is now practically non-existent. We knew it wasn’t easy, but the guys gave their all. To say that Roma deserved to win seems a bit like a statement from a Roma coach, if I say that Monza deserved, maybe it’s not true.”

“Chiffi the worst referee of my career” Then the attack on Chiffi: “This accomplishment fits the worst referee I’ve had in my career and I’ve had a lot of bad ones. I think the referee didn’t have much influence on the result, but it’s hard to play with him: technically awful, from a human point of view he’s not empathetic, he doesn’t create rapport with anyone, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he’s tired at the last minute. He had to give a red, he goes home frustrated because he doesn’t give me a red because I didn’t give him the opportunity. It’s a bit the limit of this team: we don’t have the strength that other clubs have to say ‘we don’t want this referee’I finished training twenty to thirty minutes from the end because I knew that otherwise he would have expelled me”.



See also The Sonic Boy is here again! "Sonic Colors Ultimate Edition" decided to release the Chinese boxed limited edition "Sonic Colors Ultimate" deepening Serie A standings

“I took the field with the microphone…” “I think Roma must grow to this level – underlined Mou -, they don’t have the ability to say I don’t want this referee. I wanted to be with the boys on the pitch on Saturday, to play against a super team like Inter. and I risked expulsion. I confess that I went onto the pitch with a microphone: I protected myself. However, I kept quiet, even though I had a tremendous desire to do so, but I decided not to because I have to be with my boys on Saturday. Maybe My club won’t be happy with me but it’s a risk I’m taking: as a club we don’t have the strength and sometimes it seems to me that it doesn’t even have the desire to have strength. I say it without problems. Please, Mr. Rocchi, that’s enough. I want another one, that’s enough”



see also Stop for El Shaarawy, flexor injury feared

“We don’t have the squad to stay where we are, I will always be by these guys’ side” Talking about the numerous injuries, he added: “When you have a team with 30 equal players you never have the problem of muscle injuries. 60 changes per minute, 70 changes per minute. Once you play with Dzeko-Lautaro, another with Lukaku-Correa This isn’t us. There are teams that play once a week and it’s not us. We’re the only team that doesn’t have the squad to stay where it is, we’re in the semifinals of a European competition, we played an elimination round in more against Salzburg and it’s two extra games, we’re playing for top positions in the league. We are a team that is doing something that doesn’t have the potential to do it and then the injuries come. How many games did El Shaarawy play before this year? How many has Smalling made? It is accumulation, exhaustion to the limit. That’s why I’m with them until the last minute of this season, they deserve this. It’s a tremendous pride to work with these guys.”



See also Transfer market Rome, for the Mertens idea attack. And there is Akgun deepening Champions League schedule