First the rumors that wanted him as coach of the Brazilthen the pressing of the Portugal to bring him home, then the voltage signals with the Roma and its management. The future of Jose Mourinho he becomes tinged with mystery when his contract as Giallorossi coach ends a year and a few months away. At least on paper. Because in Trigoria the air is a bit tense when it comes to the “Special One”. He himself has made it clear that he is awaiting a call from the club to talk about the future, not only technically, but also personally.

On the horizon there is a possible separation already at the end of the season, ahead of the deadline set for June 2024. And it is no coincidence that several top clubs have raised their antennas once they learned that Mou could leave the capital. Maybe not necessarily Italy. Because, according to the Republic, there would also be the suggestion of a sensational return to Milan, always on the bank

Inter. A somewhat forced hypothesis at this moment, given that Inzaghi has already won a trophy, is still in the running for the Italian Cup and access to the Champions League quarter-finals will be played against Porto.

This is why the roads that lead to the Premier League seem more viable, where the

Chelsea he would strongly want him back, but also in La Liga, where the

Real Madrid could replace Ancelotti, whose fate is not yet clear, with another giant from its past history. And then the news

Psg since Galtier seems to have the months numbered.

In short, there is no shortage of alternatives, and perhaps this is also why Mourinho is in a hurry to get an answer from Roma.