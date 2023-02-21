The most relevant European tournament at the club level is close to its end, now with the first round of the round of 16, where several teams have already come strong to play their matches, in order to reach the quarterfinals and move on to the end of Champions League.

After knowing the first results, where the victories of the Bayern Munich before him PSG as a visitor by 1 to 0 and the match that won the Milan in his house, before a brave Tottenham, for the minimum. Also, the Borussia Dortmund also beat a 1-0 Chelsea that comes from the doldrums.

It may interest you: “Improving my physique will help me to be among the top 20”, Camila Osorio.

Now, the turn is for some of the favorites to keep a new edition of the Champions Leaguewhere the current champion of the competition will have action this week, in order to seek his two-time championship, after staying with ‘la Orejona’ in 2022, beating Liverpool.

Precisely, the last Champions League final between the Real Madrid and Liverpoolfrom 3 in the afternoon this Tuesday, where a high-calibre meeting is expected between two of the best clubs in recent times, especially at the European level.

Another of the most outstanding meetings of this day of Champions League they will star in it Manchester City and the RB Leipzigteam that coach Pep Guardiola knows well, from his time in the Bundesligabeing one of the outstanding clubs in German football, due to its combination of youth and experience in each area of ​​the field.

Also read: The best goal of ’10’? Maradona’s outstanding goal against a Colombian team.

With a total of four matches, the other part of the Champions League will be played, which will have its return matches in the second week of March, where one of the surprises may be the return of Luis Diazwith a Liverpool that is in need of victory, due to its performance at the local level.

These are the Champions League schedules for this week:



mars

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli – 3:00 p.m. (ESPN 2 y Star+)

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid – 3:00 p.m. (ESPN y Star+)

Wednesday