Multi-district gym, after the millions spent, everything needs to be redone: another 175 thousand euros are needed

Completed, years later, and with investments of hundreds of thousands of euros, tested but without registration, wake and due fire protection devices.

In fact, at least 170 thousand euros will be needed by the Municipality of Agrigento to finally make the multi-district gymnasium in via dei Normanni and piazza Ugo La Malfa usable. If, in fact, the plant had (it was thought) been made operational a few years ago and also subjected to formal testing in 2020, today it turns out that the Town Hall cannot allow the use of the structure because there are still many necessary safety principals missing.

The story emerged in the City Council today, during the session dedicated to Question time. To ask for news, the councilor Roberta Zicari. To reply, on behalf of the administration, the councilor for public works Gerlando Principato.

The reconstruction made by the administrator is that, as soon as it took office, the Giunta began working to entrust the plant to schools and sports clubs so that they could use it for their activities. However, the first problems began to arise: first it was discovered that the structure was partly not registered (a fairly common problem in Agrigento), then the absence of the Scia and fire certifications was noted. The assignment procedures are therefore blocked and work begins to obtain the certificates.

However, it is here that the “Pandora’s box” literally opens, and between absent certifications, systems that have never been built or not overhauled, construction errors, in the end the Municipality had to acknowledge that at least another 175 thousand euros are needed to put everything in order.

“Having taken note of the testing – Principato specified – we expected everything to be ok. Now our commitment is certainly that of being able to deliver the structure to the city”.